Oldham RLFC target title-winning party after sealing glory

MIKE Ford admits Oldham’s League One rugby league title win is beyond even what he thought may happen.

The Diggle-based former player, now managing director, saw the Roughyeds clinch the third-tier championship with a 20-12 win at nearest competitors Keighley.

Now planning for life one division below Super League, the next stage of the club’s rebirth – which has already brought crowds of more than 2,000 to Boundary Park, is already starting.

And Ford, who has masterminded things with chairman Bill Quinn, admits where the club has come since he came in just 17 months ago is beyond his dreams.

Ford said: “I did have a vision, but this has probably gone past that in such a short space of time.

“From where we were this time last year, to be in this position with a great bunch of people. I’d like to thank every single person.

“I’m really pleased for the players and the fans. You could double them next year in the Championship.

“The work starts now for next year but we’re always stronger together. It’s not me, it’s not Bill. It’s all of us. This is not my club, it’s our club.

“It was a fantastic day for the club. The chairman’s invested a hell of a lot of money into getting the squad together but you’ve still got to go out – week in, week out – and get the wins.

“We didn’t actually play well at Keighley, but we’re champions and can enjoy these next two weeks.”

The two weeks Ford refers to are home fixtures against Cornwall and Workington to round off their spell in League One.

Tantalising prospects such as former Super League champions Bradford Bulls, ex-World Club Challenge winners Widnes Vikings and French side Toulouse – if they do not teach Super League – lie in wait.

And the man who has masterminded the title win on the field, coach Sean Long, always believed.

“When I spoke to Bill Quinn and Mike Ford last year about coming on board and they showed me their vision it was a no-brainer,” he told Roughyeds TV.

“Without Bill and Mike this wouldn’t be possible. The fans got us home, but it all starts from the top and the support Bill and Mike have given me and the team.

“Without them, this wouldn’t be happening.

“I said to the lads that these days don’t come around very often so enjoy it. We will enjoy the next two weeks playing together, we have been a team since November, so we will make the most of this and enjoy it.

“We have two games to go so I want as many fans to get to Boundary Park as possible so that when we pick up the title it is in front of a big crowd.”

