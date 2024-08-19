No Rush! Saddleworth Independent witnesses the creation of the Rushcart

Images by GGC Media

THE CLOCK is ticking down to one of the biggest events of the Saddleworth calendar – Rushcart.

But what is it? The sight of men dancing in the street while wearing flowery hats and bells on their feet has always been treated as the norm being part of area’s tradition.

In fact, the origins of morris dancing are bit more complicated, but it is morris men we have to thank – not only for the ancient way of giving thanks but also its revival in Saddleworth in the 1970s.

Back in the day, many churches had only rudimentary floors made of earth. So, to make them more comfortable and inviting for special occasions, it was common to cover them with hay, straw or rushes.

As towns and villages expanded, the rushes had to be carried from further afield, so they were often piled on sledges and dragged to the church.

Then at some point, someone obviously remembered the wheel had been invented and had the bright idea of stacking the rushes on a cart – the rushcart was born.

In areas like Saddleworth, every village would have its own and it soon became a bit of a contest to see who could make the biggest stack with the most elaborate decorations.

However, Saddleworth is now one of the only places in the country which has a traditional cart – many others around the UK are wooden structures.

But it does not just appear overnight. The whole process takes a month.

From cutting rushes to tying and building, it has to be done in stages, not because of work commitments for the morris men but because the rushes need time to settle before height can be added.

Once the saddle is placed on top, the estimated height is approximately 16ft with the cart weighing about three tonnes.

Saddleworth Independent spent a morning with some of the team as they began preparations ahead of the celebration on Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25.

As this title stood watching the cart build, there is a lot of chat about the morris ‘bible’ – a book written by Alfred Burton called Rush Bearing.

Watching the team cut rushes with bread knives may need checking with Burton’s traditions but it works as they painstakingly tie the rushes and trim them to size.

The jockey, the member that sits at the top of the cart as it travels around the villages, for this year is Graeme Rothery, who joined Saddleworth Morris 10 years ago.

As a former climbing instructor, Graeme is not fazed by the lofty views but he is likely to be overshadowed by his eight-year-old son, Alphin, who is a familiar face at Rushcart.

He can often be seen on the sidelines wearing his own uniform and dancing along. It is almost inevitable he will follow in his father’s footsteps.

They are not the only family in the group. Also building the cart are father-son team Richard and Paul Hankinson. Richard joined in 1980 and can often be seen playing the accordion and Paul, who has been a member for 32 years, now leads the group carrying a large whip and whistle.

It is estimated there are about 30 active members of Saddleworth Morris – with one living in New Zealand who finds it difficult to come to practice every week. A decent excuse for absence!

But this is a special year for Saddleworth Morris as they continue to celebrate 50 years since its inception. Saddleworth’s first dance in 1974 was the Upton on Severn stick dance of the ‘Border’ tradition, but in clogs.

After that Easter, they met with Derek Froome of Manchester Morris Men, who taught them the Ashton dance, and they have danced the ‘North West’ tradition ever since.

And founding member Pete Ashworth, who lives in Dobcross, believes some of the reasons Saddleworth Morris Men was founded in 1974 still apply today.

Three of the original members still perform with Saddleworth Morris Men – Pete, Ronnie Yates and John Dunning.

The famous ‘stripey’ waistcoats were introduced to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee in 1977 and were woven at Kenworthy’s Mill, since being produced at Saddleworth Museum and by Mallalieu’s of Delph.

And 2024 sees the welcome introduction of the newly formed Saddleworth Women’s Morris and clog who will dance for the first time at Rushcart.

