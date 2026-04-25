Oldham scoops national netball glory

OLDHAM is now home to more national champions after its future generation of netball stars claimed silverware.

The town’s Under-13s side walked away victorious after a thrilling 24–21 victory over local rivals Kingsway Power at The Doug Ellis Sports Centre in Birmingham.

After highly competitive Northern and Southern Conference league seasons, the finals saw the top four of each compete to find out the country’s best.

And it was Oldham who came out on top, also seeing off Grangetown and Leeds Athletic from the north, while the Southern Conference was represented by Eagles, Little Sutton, Magic and Weston Park Blades.

Both Oldham and Kingsway Power topped their groups before overcoming strong southern opponents – Eagles and Magic respectively – to book their places in the final.

And after their success, England Under-19 star Jasmine Akrasi was on hand to present the trophy, including one to player of the match Izzy Kay, in front of a delighted crowd.

Netball UK Managing Director Debbie Hallas said: “What a tournament!

“The talent on display was incredible for 12 and 13-year-olds.

“We are proud to be the title sponsor of this event, ensuring it remains enjoyable, affordable and inclusive for everyone involved.

“A huge thank you goes to Maria D’Amaro, Carly Reeve, Simon Stowe and Pam Hazelton for delivering such a slick, high-performance tournament.”

Oldham’s winning squad is: Elisara Afoa-Peterson, Sophia Allmand, Izzy Watson, Izzy Kay, Lottie Woods, Ruby Rawsthorne, Mila Jacobs, Sienna Wilkinson, Sienna Jenkins, Willow Fryer, Jess Sweeney.

Coaches: Pam Hazelton, Tom Nokes and Jackie Reid. Team manager is Charlotte Jenkins.