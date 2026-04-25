Appreciation Award for dedicated founder of Saddleworth Carers

THE DEDICATED founder of Saddleworth Carers Group has received a much-deserved Appreciation Award from the Mayor of Oldham.

Doctor Eamonn O’Daly, from Uppermill, launched the group in 2006 and it has flourished to support more than 50 carers and their relatives with dementia or Alzheimer’s across the local area.

He was inspired to help others after caring for his wife for six years during her battle against dementia.

The group, run by a team of volunteers, offers activities, guest speakers, trips or days out and an annual Christmas party from their base at Saddleworth Cricket Club.

They also offer help with entitlements, such as attendance allowance and blue badge applications, as well as providing a safe and comfortable place for people to meet.

In recognition of his work, Dr O’Daly received the Mayor’s Appreciation award from the Mayor of Oldham Cllr Eddie Moores.