Oldham signs deal with AI dental start-up to tackle children’s oral health crisis

AN ORAL health programme backed by Oldham Council is set to bring cutting-edge AI tooth-brushing technology into local schools and homes.

The local authority has agreed a £248,000, two-year contract with Manchester start-up My Dental Buddy.

The deal will see children, parents and educators across the borough gain access to digital tools designed to improve brushing habits and reduce preventable tooth decay – a problem that continues to hit Greater Manchester’s youngest residents hard.

Founded in 2023 by dentist Dr Ramzan Mohammed, My Dental Buddy combines school-based, curriculum-aligned oral health sessions with an app that supports children at home through interactive guides, habit trackers and dentist-approved education.

At the centre of its upcoming offer is a patent-pending AI system that uses a phone or tablet camera to monitor brushing in real time. The software works with any toothbrush and can analyse coverage, angle and inferred pressure, giving instant feedback to help children brush more effectively.

Dr Mohammed says the idea grew out of what he was seeing in practice.

“Children’s oral health in the UK is in a real crisis,” Dr Mohammed explained. “Tooth decay is the number one reason children aged five to nine are admitted to hospital, and children in the most deprived areas are nearly three times more likely to experience it. With NHS dental access at record lows, more than half of UK children haven’t had a check-up in the last year.”

Oldham, like many areas in the North West, faces significant challenges around access to NHS dentistry and levels of child tooth decay, particularly in more deprived communities. Council bosses hope the programme can support prevention at an earlier stage, rather than relying solely on treatment.

The current version of the My Dental Buddy app – developed with the help of a £19,520 innovation grant – is already available on Apple and Android, with the AI-enabled brushing feedback expected to launch in the coming months.

Dr Yousef Taktak, who supported the firm’s development, believes the technology could help children maintain good habits between dental visits.

“The benefits for children are clear,” says Dr Yousef Taktak. “With this AI module, My Dental Buddy can help maintain the improvements achieved through dentist-led interventions and keep plaque levels low between check-ups.”

Beyond Oldham, the company is eyeing further council partnerships and international opportunities. For now, though, the borough will be one of the first places where the approach is tested at scale.

If successful, the programme could offer a new model for how local authorities tackle one of the most common, and preventable, childhood health issues.