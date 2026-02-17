Saddleworth teen tells young people ‘a career in the arts is within reach’

A SADDLEWORTH teenager is encouraging young people across Oldham not to write off a future in the arts as ‘an impossible dream’.

Alex Lane, 18, is already building a creative career while studying media and performance at Salford University.

The former Oldham Sixth Form College student says many young people underestimate just how wide the industry is – and how many roles exist behind the scenes.

Alongside his studies, Alex works as a paid crew member with Mossley-based carnival arts organisation Global Grooves, giving him hands-on experience in the sector he hopes to build a career in.

He recently returned to Oldham to help deliver sessions on a free Global Grooves course for young people. Alex had completed the same Creative Careers course himself the previous year, but was invited back to support and motivate this year’s group.

Through the programme, he met other young creatives and helped form a network that went on to produce its own work. Together, they fundraised to stage a multi-artform show, Between Earth and Voice, at Stalybridge Civic Hall last October, selling more than 100 tickets.

The group is now aiming to raise more funds to run a week-long arts intensive for young people in nearby Mossley. They will pitch their idea at the Mossley SOUP crowdfunding dinner on Thursday, February 19.

Alex believes local opportunities can be a stepping stone into the industry for Oldham’s young people.

“Working in the arts is not easy, and it’s perhaps even harder for young people who don’t live in a big city like London, or even Manchester.

“But it’s about grabbing all the opportunities you can in your local area and making the most out of them.

“You’ve also got to be flexible in what you’re prepared to do. I’ve always loved acting, but the more I’ve learned about other related jobs, like producing and technical roles, I can see there are greater opportunities to work within performing arts than I initially realised.”

He credits his time at Oldham Sixth Form College and local courses with broadening his horizons. Despite coming from a non-creative family background, he says he has always had their support.

“I’m dyslexic,” he said, “and so I’ve always favoured speaking over writing. So I naturally gravitated towards performance. Since completing a performing arts CAMTECH at Oldham Sixth Form and taking part in Creative Careers, I’ve had my eyes opened to the breadth of career opportunities that are open to me.”

Holly Prest, artistic director at Global Grooves, has worked closely with Alex through courses delivered in Oldham and beyond.

“Alex is such a good role model to have introduced to this year’s students. He grabbed the opportunities that came his way with both hands and I have no doubt that he has a promising future in whatever he decides to explore.

“We are lucky to have him as a Global Grooves crew member and look forward to seeing him produce some more work of his own during his degree course.”

More information about opportunities for young people at Global Grooves can be found at https://www.globalgrooves.org/get-involved/youth-hub/