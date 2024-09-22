Oldham Sixth Form College celebrates achievements awards ceremony

OLDHAM Sixth Form College (OSFC) commemorated the outstanding accomplishments of its graduating students at their annual Celebration Evening.

The event, on September 12, was a culmination of hard work and dedication for the students as they prepare to venture into the next phase of their lives.

More than 80% of students are set to pursue higher education at various universities, while others have secured coveted apprenticeships, job offers, or opted for a gap year to explore new opportunities.

The highlight of the evening was the keynote address delivered by Darren Royle, CEO of Oldham Athletic Football Club, who inspired the audience with a speech on the importance of cherishing their roots in Oldham.

Mr. Royle, alongside Principal Suzannah Reeves, presented 70 Student of the Year awards across seven curriculum areas.

In addition to the Student of the Year awards, nine special prizes were bestowed, including the inaugural Pinnacle Progress Prize presented by Jayne Clarke OBE, CEO of The Pinnacle Learning Trust.

This prestigious award was conferred upon Hiral Kalyan, a former Hathershaw College pupil, in recognition of her remarkable progress and outstanding academic achievements—AAA in A Levels in Biology, English Literature, and Psychology. Hiral is now set to pursue her dream of studying medicine at The University of Sheffield.

Reflecting on the evening, Principal Suzannah Reeves expressed immense pride in the achievements of the class of 2024, remarking, “This event is a truly special moment in our college’s calendar, celebrating the remarkable journeys of our students and wishing them the very best in their futures. They have worked tirelessly and achieved so much—I congratulate each and every one of them.”

For more information about Oldham Sixth Form College visit www.osfc.ac.uk

