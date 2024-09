GET shopping for a good cause at a fundraising Autumn Market on Sunday, October 20.

There will be a variety of stalls along with refreshments at the event, which runs from 10am to 3pm at the Civic Hall in Uppermill.

Entry is by donation and the event is in aid of the Saddleworth Parish Council’s Chairman’s Charities.

Some stalls are still available – phone 0161 6273798 for more information.

