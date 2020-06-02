Oldham Sixth Form College’s Aspiring Medics Programme celebrates record number of university offers

Oldham Sixth Form College is proud to be celebrating a record number of Medicine and Dentistry university offers for its Year 13 Aspiring Medic students.

The college’s Aspiring Medics Programme (AMP) was launched in 2017 to provide students with a structured programme of support when applying for these highly competitive courses.

This year, 18 students have been offered places to study Medicine at some of the most prestigious universities in the country and four more are holding conditional offers to study Dentistry.

Of the OSFC students who applied this year to study these competitive courses, a record breaking 88 per cent were successful in receiving offers.

Abdul Mamman-Akaaba took part in this year’s AMP programme and acknowledged the part it has played in his success at being offered a place to study Medicine at Oxford University.

He said: “Being a doctor has not been a lifelong career goal for me. It wasn’t until I took part in AMP that I was truly inspired to study Medicine at university.

“The guidance you receive to help you prepare for the entrance exams and applying to these competitive courses is fantastic.

“I found the mock interview was both realistic and a great help in boosting my confidence ahead of the rigorous multiple mini interview process at my chosen universities.

“AMP also hosts regular guest speakers, who are more often than not former OSFC students currently working as a medical professional or studying medicine at university.

“Hearing from these former students was really inspirational in encouraging you to believe your goals were possible and you could be successful too.”

Richard Lee, OSFC Assistant Principal and AMP Coordinator is thrilled with this latest success.

He said: “We are delighted with the remarkably high numbers of our students receiving offers for Medicine and Dentistry this year.

“The college has an excellent track-record for helping such students and we habitually exceed national rates for offers but this year’s figures are exceptional.

“OSFC has a very well established, and unique AMP for our applicants, which helps prepare them thoroughly for all stages of the process.

“This year’s outcomes are testament to the students’ dedication and hard work. We are really proud of them.”

