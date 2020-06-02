‘Stay away’ plea as fire crews attend blaze at Dovestone Reservoir

Firefighters are in attendance at Dovestone Reservoir after a blaze broke out at the Saddleworth beauty spot this afternoon. (Tuesday)

The public is asked to stay away from the area while rescue services attend to the moorland fire.

The outbreak comes after a weekend when local residents complained about traffic chaos and littering in an around the popular spot for day trippers.

A spokesperson for greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “GMFRS was called at 2.20pm, to reports of a moorland fire near Holmfirth Road, Oldham, close to Dove Stone Reservoir.

“There are currently 10 fire engines in attendance tackling the fire.

“The fire is producing a large amount of smoke. Please can people avoid the area while firefighters tackle the fire and if you live nearby keep your windows and doors closed.”

The fire comes after the Met Office reported May as the sunniest month in the country since records began and the driest May on record in England.

To help combat increasing concerns over traffic new waiting/loading restrictions have since been introduced by Oldham Council in the vicinity of Holmfirth Road, Park Lane, Tunstead Lane and Hollins Lane.

The Council says: “The restrictions are required to remove obstructive parking that is a danger to all highways users and will be in force for a period of 21 days….the Council will then make an Order to extend the prohibition for 18 months.”

Photographs courtesy of Craig Hannah

