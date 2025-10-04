Oldham teens offered free course to kickstart arts careers

A FREE programme designed to inspire Oldham’s next generation of artists, performers and creatives will launch next month – and local teenagers are being urged to get involved.

Creative Careers, run by Mossley-based carnival arts organisation Global Grooves, will give young people the chance to try their hand at music, dance or visual arts while learning what it really takes to carve out a career in the creative industries.

Open to anyone aged 13–18, and up to 25 for those with additional needs, the course begins on Monday, November 3, and runs weekly until January at The Old Museum on Greaves Street, opposite Gallery Oldham.

Participants will hear from professional artists, gain hands-on experience in staging events, and even get the chance to join Global Grooves’ team on large-scale performances across Tameside, Stockport, Rochdale and Manchester. Additional weekend sessions in Mossley will also offer practical crew training.

For those who took part last year, the course proved to be a game-changer.

Saskia, 18, said: “This course was absolutely amazing with incredible people on it and I’m very glad I signed up and attended. It really helped me understand that a career in the creative industry is possible. I received four unconditional offers from universities for costume design and am now so excited to step foot into industry with all the knowledge the sessions have provided.”

Global Grooves say they are especially keen to support young people who might not otherwise access opportunities in the arts – including those who are neurodivergent, not currently in education or work, or who have faced other barriers.

Artistic director Holly Prest said: “Creative Careers is a fantastic opportunity to meet new people and join a network of creatives based where you live.

“You will have the opportunity to explore your creative side, feel excited about learning new things and look forward to future volunteering, placement, and employment opportunities with the organisations and artists involved in the course. It’s an absolute must for young people in Oldham who are interested in a creative career.”

The first session takes place from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Monday, November 3. Travel expenses can be claimed back, and anyone interested is encouraged to sign up by Monday, October 20, via globalgrooves.org