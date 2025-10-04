‘Successful and amazing year’ is icing on the cake as In My Shoes celebrates four years

IN My Shoes Theatre group gathered to celebrate another ‘successful and amazing year’ as they reached their fourth birthday.

The disability led theatre group for young artists, which meets at Springhead Congregational Church, was launched by Emily Skeldon to raise awareness and develop equal opportunities.

Over the last four years they have flourished and welcomed new members, collaborated with community partners, and produced original theatre performances.

Recently, they presented their original production ‘A Salute to Shakespeare’ at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, and put on adapted outdoor performances in Uppermill.

They have even made it onto the television as they featured on ‘That’s TV Manchester’ on Channel 7.

Emily said: “It feels an incredible achievement to reach four years and I’m so incredibly proud of our young artists for their dedication and commitment to their passion and for their creativity, courage, and unwavering belief in themselves.

“We wouldn’t have made it this far without the continued support from our local community partners such as Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani, Saddleworth Round Table, Springhead Congregational Church, Millgate Arts Centre and North Ainley Solicitors.”

At their birthday celebrations, the group reflecting on ‘another successful and amazing year’, shared highlights, what they enjoy most about being a member and what they are looking forward to next year.

They enjoyed a delicious cake made by one of Springhead Congregational church congregation members Gill.

Looking back at highlights of the year, Emily continued: “In January 2025 we launched In My Shoes Theatre Company which enabled our founding eight artists to establish themselves as a professional theatre company, producing and touring new and original theatre work out into our community.

“The company members meet on a Thursday for a daytime rehearsal in which they participate in industry-led workshops, collaborate with local creatives and create original theatre performances.”

She also highlighted how the group has welcomed new members to its Tuesday evening RISE (Representing, Individuals and supporting equality) young company (artists aged 18+).

And next year promises more exciting work as they have secured funding from the National Lottery Arts Council England for their latest project ‘Welcome Home’.

The project will involve collaborating with local artists and organisations, culminating in a public performance at the Millgate Arts Centre in May 2026.

If you are interested in joining In My Shoes Theatre Group, email inmyshoestheatre@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @In My Shoes Theatre Group.