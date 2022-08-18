Oldham tops student satisfaction in higher education across Greater Manchester

UNIVERSITY Campus Oldham (UCO) is celebrating National Students Survey (NSS) 2022 results that rank it top across Greater Manchester for Overall Satisfaction.

UCO, the Higher Education faculty of Oldham College, received an Overall Satisfaction score of

89 per cent from learners studying all courses.

This ranks it higher than all other Greater Manchester FE colleges – and is also 12.5 per cent above the HE sector average.

The NSS, overseen by the Office for Students (OfS), asks students questions about a range of factors related to their academic experience.

The OfS highlighted UCO as significantly above benchmark in four of the eight categories: Assessment and Feedback, Academic Support, Learning Community and Student Voice.

Alun Francis, Oldham College Principal and Chief Executive, said: “The NSS results are the benchmark of success and this is an outstanding endorsement from students, the people who know us best.

“We’re delighted to see such high satisfaction levels confirming the fantastic academic experience and support our staff provide across all courses.

“Learners gave UCO scores of 90 per cent and above on a range of questions about the opportunities, help, inspiration, challenge and advice they get.

“Most UCO students are from Oldham and surrounding boroughs and these results show how distinctive our offer is compared with residential-based courses at universities.

“Smaller classes allow our expert tutors to give an exceptional experience centred around one-to-one and personalised support.

“We help learners to fit their studies around family life and other commitments, and studying locally also helps make significant savings on costs like accommodation and travel.”

UCO has a great track record of producing high-achieving students, plus fantastic links with local and regional employers to help develop the next generation of highly-skilled graduates.

One example is Ian Kenworthy who got a First Class BA (Hons) in Business and Management, a course which is rated 87 per cent for overall satisfaction in the NSS 2022.

Ian had an EHCP throughout previous education but progressed to making almost no use of additional learning support at UCO – and was recently crowned ‘Higher Education Student of the Year’ by the Association of Colleges.

He said: “I am not at all surprised by these results because my experience of UCO was so positive.

“What I really benefited from was the broad range and personalised nature of the academic and pastoral support available.

“The staff guided me to continually develop different skills and extract my full potential to apply to all types of assignments.

“In addition, the student representation and external challenge opportunities provided added greater value to my experience and directly contributed to my First Class degree award.”

UCO opened in 2005 and has been Oldham College’s Higher Education provision since 2012, helping thousands of students to achieve their goals at both Foundation Degree and full Honours Degree level.

It is expanding to include new qualifications for September 2022 in areas including mental health, counselling and psychotherapy, management and leadership, project management, computing and illustration.

There are also still places available on the Masters in Education (Teaching and Learning) for teachers and other educational professionals seeking to enhance and develop their knowledge.

Find out more, or apply for a place, on the UCO website at uco.oldham.ac.uk or email the HE Admissions team at info@uco.oldham.ac.uk or call 0161 344 8800.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

