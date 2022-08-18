Successful launch for ‘Petworking’ event

A veterinary nurse and canine first aid teacher hosted a successful ‘petworking’ event, bringing together pet professionals and owners from across the region.

Rachel Bean and Katja Londa organised their inaugural Saddleworth Pet Networking Event at the Diggle Band Club in July so pet owners and animal businesses could share their passion for all creatures great and small.

The evening started with presentations on specialist topics, and then attendees had the chance to meet like-minded business owners and mingle.

Katja is a veterinary surgeon working locally and Rachel is a qualified veterinary nurse, canine first aid teacher and businesswoman.

Rachel, from Grotton, said: “It’s really important to us that all the local animal businesses get to meet, form working relationships, share skills and support each other to achieve their goals.

“We are so pleased the event was such a success and so many people wanted to come and join in.

We are looking to hold another event later in the year, so watch this space.”

The event also raised money for the Street Paws charity, with the entrance fee going to the cause which helps homeless people care for their four-legged friends.

Rachel also puts her knowledge to good use as a dog behaviourist, helping owners get the best from their canine companions.

She has also supported film productions involving animals via her business Vet On Set, even working with the famous Coronation Street cat!

In addition, Rachel also wrote the iPET Network’s first ever qualification in Canine First Aid, and regularly delivers the course to delegates at venues across the country.

To find out more go to www.rachelbean.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

