Oldham trader fined £27,000 for distributing unsafe electrical goods

A trader has been ordered to pay more than £27,000 after being successfully prosecuted by Oldham Council for distributing unsafe electrical goods.

In 2018 Oldham Council’s Trading Standards department received reports that E-Turn Logistics Management Ltd, based at Majestic Mill, Greenacres Road, Oldham were distributing potentially unsafe goods.

During a visit by officers to the fulfilment centre Director Mouming Lin, 37 of Blackthorn Road, Stockport was unable to provide evidence that the goods complied with the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 and goods including a variety of lighting equipment, power adaptors and meat grinders were seized.

Samples were taken away to be tested and the remainder of the goods in the warehouse were suspended, which means that they could not be moved without the authorisation of Oldham Trading Standards.

The samples were subsequently tested by experts and all were found to fail the electrical safety regulations.

Further investigations indicated there were no safety procedures in place relating to the products being distributed.

Mr Lin continued to distribute potentially unsafe goods, despite guidance being provided by trading standards officers to assist Mr Lin and E-Turn Logistics Management comply with the requirements.

The goods were being sold by companies based in China via online platforms and E-Turn Logistics Management Ltd were distributing these goods to UK consumers.

Following sentencing at Manchester Magistrates Court on 26 February, Lin and E-Turn Logistics Management were ordered to pay £5,400 in fines and £22,430 in costs after pleading guilty to eight offences under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Councillor Ateeq Ur-Rehman, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “Goods being brought into this country for distribution to UK consumers must meet our stringent safety laws.

“In this case Lin did not following the guidance issued by the council and therefore has faced the consequences.

“We expect traders to follow the law and advice offered and if they don’t, they can expect severe penalties.”

