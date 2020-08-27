Oldhamer to be honoured by Rugby Football League

OLDHAMER Joseph Platt’s inclusion in the Rugby Football League’s prestigious Roll of Honour will be marked on Saturday, August 29, by a special presentation at a 125th anniversary celebration in Huddersfield’s George Square, to be hosted by Kirklees Council.

The former Oldham FC official, a leading figure in the momentous decision to break away from the rugby union in 1895 and form what we know today as Rugby League, will become the 41st name on the sport’s honours board which recognises individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport, on and off the field.

Current Oldham RLFC chairman Christopher Hamilton lauded the RFL’s decision to honour the local man and said: “It’s a fitting and overdue recognition of the part Joseph Platt played in not only helping to set up rugby league as we know it today, but in his unswerving loyalty to the Oldham club and to the game in general.

“In this 125th anniversary of the greatest game it is only right that we think back to the brave men who trod a new path all that time ago.

“Joseph Platt was a credit to the club, to the town and to rugby league and we are honoured to be carrying the flag for the game at this present time.

“We are striving to get the Oldham club back to the forefront of the game but, throughout the years, it has always played a significant role in the sport’s history and long may that continue.”

On August 29, 1895 Joseph Platt was the Oldham club’s representative at that historic meeting in the George Hotel, Huddersfield that voted to break ranks from the RFU and form a new organisation in the north, the Northern Union, later to become the Rugby League.

Moreover, he was appointed the first secretary of the Northern Union, a post he would fill with distinction for nearly 25 years, and it is widely believed that he was the new organisation ‘s main man in its formative years when he administered the new code of rugby from his business premises in Queen Street, Oldham.

He was born in 1863 and he died in 1930. At the time of his death he lived on Werneth Hall Road. He’s buried in Chadderton Cemetery.

There’s a blue plaque on the wall of his offices in Queen Street and the citation says that as honorary secretary of the Northern Union he ran the game from there from 1895 until 1920.

He was considered by many, it says, to be the father figure of Rugby League.

He was also an Oldham club official for an astonishing 45 years, from 1885, when he was 23, until his death in 1930.

In his book, ‘Oldham RLFC — The Complete History 1876 – 1997’, Michael Turner wrote: “Born in Royton, Joseph Platt trained as a land surveyor and ran his own business from Queen Street in the town centre. He was elected to the Oldham committee in 1885 and subsequently became treasurer in 1887.