Brownfield development funding for Bailey Mill?

SINCE burning down in June 2016, Bailey Mill in Delph has become an ‘eyesore’ according to Saddleworth Parish Councillors, Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine.

They are now calling for the derelict mill site to be redeveloped.

Cllr Lancaster says he has sought updates from Oldham Council for more than a year on the intention to progress a development proposal.

The government have since announced a new £400million brownfield land fund, allocated to authorities, including to Greater Manchester, to build around 24,000 houses and save greenbelt in the process.

Cllr Lancaster said: “The lack of progress to date is immensely frustrating as the site remains an eyesore.

“Sustainable and safe development should of course be pursued. If it is financial viability hindering progress OMBC should apply for funding from the government.”

Cllr Woodvine said: “Rather than building on protected land at Knowls Lane or Stonebreaks brownfield sites (in Springhead) Bailey Mill should be redeveloped.

“It looks like a bomb has been dropped; houses would be an improvement.”

However Oldham Labour group warns government proposals for a new planning system could mean only the most profitable houses for developers get built in the future.

And it has submitted a motion to be considered at the full council meeting in September, calling on the council’s Chief Executive to reject the proposals in the strongest terms.

Councillor Hannah Roberts, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “We need more quality, affordable homes in Oldham, but these proposals do nothing to guarantee quality, and remove the best tool we have to make homes affordable.”

