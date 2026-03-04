Oldham’s future netball talent given masterclass by homegrown legend

A HOMEGROWN legend has given the next generation of Oldham’s netball talent a glimpse of what it takes to get to the top.

England Roses’ most capped player, Jade Clarke MBE, hosted a special community event alongside her Oldham Netball Club Premier League team-mates.

Pupils from the town’s Brian Clarke Academy took part, attending thanks to the organisation’s new community outreach programme, which is supported by club partner Barlow’s Funeral Directors, who selected the school as their beneficiary.

And on Sunday, March 1, Jade delivered a high-energy coaching session ahead of launching her new “208 Netball”, named in recognition of her remarkable 208 England caps.

Following the session, pupils enjoyed a question and answer session with the former national captain, who proudly showed her 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal and shared insights from her distinguished international career.

The pupils then watched Oldham’s Premier League squad take to the court for a fiercely contested derby against local rival YWCA Bury alongside a huge crowd at the town’s Leisure Centre.

And a dominant midcourt display from Grasscroft’s Sarah Rexstraw helped the red and blues edge ahead in a physical matchup that remained tight until the closing stages when Oldham pulled away to secure a 54-46 victory.

Laura Goddard, Head of PE at The Brian Clarke Academy, said: “What an opportunity for our girls.

“Not only did they receive a masterclass from Jade Clarke, but they were also inspired watching the Oldham squad in action – players who once came from local schools just like theirs, showing them exactly what they can aspire to achieve.

“They loved every minute and can’t wait to take what they’ve learned back into training. Thank you to Barlow’s and Oldham Netball Club for making this possible.”

Oldham Netball Club’s senior head coach Debbie Hallas, the driving force behind the community initiative, added: “What a day.

“Seeing the Brian Clarke pupils’ excitement as they took part in the masterclass, posed with Jade and her gold medal, collected autographs and then cheered us on – it shows exactly what we want this programme to achieve.”

And Sarah Barlow, of Barlow’s Funeral Directors, commented: “What I admire about the club is the way it reaches into the community and gives girls the chance to be coached by some of the best amateur players in the country.

“We’re incredibly proud to support local young people and help bring together elite sport and meaningful community engagement.”

For more information on 208 Netball contact: 208netball@mail.com.