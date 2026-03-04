Saddleworth dance school hosts community workshop

DANCERS from across the North West descended on Uppermill to take part in a class with a difference.

Saddleworth School of Dance created a vibrant hub of dance, creativity, connection and cultural exchange with its ‘Each One, Teach One’ workshop.

And the event at the village’s Civic Hall attracted participants from as far afield as Liverpool and Macclesfield as people learned new moves and strengthened community ties.

The initiative on Saturday, February 28 was open to beginner and experienced dancers, featured a variety of styles and provided the opportunity to build confidence and connect with others in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

And the school hopes this initiative will serve as the foundation for an ongoing programme of events and collaborative projects, in addition to the dance classes currently offered in the local community.

‘Our vision is to create more than just a dance class,’ said Tracy Johnson, owner of Saddleworth School of Dance.

“We want to create a space where people feel they belong – where friendships are formed, cultures are celebrated and everyone can express themselves freely through dance.”

For more information about Saddleworth School of Dance, please contact Tracy Johnson by email at ssd.cic@hotmail.com.