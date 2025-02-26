‘Oldham’s time truly is now’ says new council boss

THE new boss at Oldham Council has vowed that the borough can be ‘unstoppable’ as she expressed her pride to work for ‘a place I love’.

Shelley Kipling has been named as the local authority’s new chief executive designate.

She has been acting chief executive for several months after Harry Catherall left to take on an equivalent role at crisis-hit Tameside Council.

Kipling was the unanimous choice of a cross-party appointments committee for the job which was advertised as having a salary between £179,420 and £200,623.

Her name will go forward to be ratified at a full council meeting on Thursday, March 6.

After starting her career in local government in 2003, she first joined the authority in 2009 as head of communications before leaving six years later to lead Manchester City Council’s communications function.

Kipling returned to Oldham in 2019 as assistant director for strategy, performance and communications, before being promoted two years later to assistant chief executive, where she took on additional responsibilities – including human resources, organisational development, customer services and IT.

“It is an exciting moment to be part of Oldham’s story,” she said. “From regeneration and transformation across the borough, new homes, new jobs, new opportunities, our services continuing to improve, a budget which is stabilised and a renewed sense of purpose for a place that has made it clear we will no longer be left behind, Oldham’s time truly is now.

“There is a real strength present in Oldham which, if we work together collectively to maximise and amplify, will make us unstoppable.”

The council’s leader says the selection process was ‘highly competitive’ and attracted ‘an impressive field of candidates’.

“Shelley’s passion for Oldham shone through this process and she demonstrated clearly the care she has for our residents and communities,” said Councillor Arooj Shah.

“I can think of no one better than Shelley to work alongside me as we lead this crucial work to set a clear vision for the future of Oldham, deliver a new era of public service, and restore pride and hope to our wonderful borough.”

