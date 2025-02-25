Saddleworth councillor apologises amid ‘spygate’ row

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has apologised to his national party as he is investigated over a ‘spygate’ row.

Mark Kenyon is subject to a standards probe by the Oldham borough authority after a private meeting between leader Cllr Arooj Shah and Independent Cllr Marc Hince was allegedly recorded.

Now Saddleworth Independent has learned he has said sorry to the Liberal Democrats as the council looks into the issue.

However, the party would not confirm suggestions he has received an official warning.

Footage reportedly shows an individual placing a device outside the leader’s office door and appearing to listen to the conversation through their phone.

An audio recording was also shared widely.

Now the Liberal Democrats have confirmed Saddleworth West and Lees Cllr Kenyon has acted.

A spokesperson for the party told Saddleworth Independent: “Mark Kenyon has apologised for his behaviour.

“He is subject to an ongoing Oldham Council standards investigation.”

Cllr Hince’s party went further in a statement, claiming Cllr Kenyon had been warned for his part in the row.

The Shaw and Crompton Independent group said: “We have been notified by OMBC, that the national Liberal Democrats have issued an official warning to Cllr Mark Kenyon for his illicit actions in recording a private meeting of The Independent Group with the Labour administration, after the local elections in May 2024.

“This recording was then edited and circulated on social media resulting in horrific online abuse to both Cllrs Hince and Navesey.”

Cllr Hince added: “Although it’s not the outcome we expected, it does demonstrate and admission and acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

“We can now take this forward with legal team with a view to taking civil action, we are also waiting for the overdue outcome of OMBC’s internal investigation.”

