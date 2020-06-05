Oldham’s Tommyfield Market Hall set to reopen after three months  

OLDHAM Council is urging residents to ‘love their local market and shop local’ as Tommyfield Market prepares to reopen on Monday, June 15 after nearly three months.

This comes after the government began to ease more lockdown restrictions, including the reopening of some schools and non-essential shops, alongside new guidance on social gatherings.

Social distancing and hand sanitiser are just some of the health and safety measures that will be in place when traders and shoppers return to the indoor market hall.

There will be a controlled access point through the main entrance at the top of Curzon Street to ensure the safest possible return for everyone entering the building.

Relevant signage will be displayed around the market to remind people of the social distancing measures in place.

While some traders have been able to operate their businesses from home with online deliveries and collection services, this will be the first opportunity for many to get their business back up and running.

That is why it is more important than ever before for shoppers to stay local as Oldham joins a national effort to help small businesses recover from the nationwide lockdown.

Tommyfield Market boasts more than 100 stalls with a wide variety of produce on sale for shoppers.

From beautiful summer flowers at Blooming Dales and Flowers by Olivia, to a selection of succulent cooked meats on offer at Oldham Fresh Farms LTD and Hen house, fresh juicy fish at Crossley’s Fish, and quality clothing lines at Peter Haq Womenswear and Tommy Toggs Menswear, there us loads to buy.

The market also boasts traditional stalls such as Bentley’s Master Butchers, fruit and vegetables from across the world at Taylor Produce, bakery goods at Marian’s and Oska’s, and family-run cobblers Jacksons.

There will be some stalls that will not be able to reopen on June 15 because the government’s lockdown restrictions continue to impact businesses such as pubs, beauty salons and barber shops.

Nevertheless, the likes of Town Barber Too, Cob and Coal and Vina Nails look forward to welcoming customers back very soon.

Cllr Sean Fielding, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Lockdown has been extremely difficult for small businesses, including our market traders who are at the heart of our community and have been sorely missed by everyone.

“That is why it’s incredibly important that we give them our full support when they reopen by shopping local and loving our local market.

“Whether it be that you call in for a fresh loaf of bread, a new bit of jewellery with the money you’ve saved while staying at home, or a cup of tea at one of the many cafes, your custom will make a huge difference.

“It may feel a bit different as we introduce social distancing measures to protect everyone’s safety, but I can assure you our market is back in business.

“May I thank our traders for their valuable contributions in helping us to get the market back up and running and the traders who have been supporting the relief effort and our key workers.”

Meanwhile, plans for the reopening of Oldham’s Outdoor Markets are currently being finalised to ensure their safest possible return.

With the street markets being located in the town centre, Royton and Shaw, extra safety measures will be required in these busy areas due to their close proximity to shops which are also implementing controlled access to their premises.

