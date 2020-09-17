Olivia is denied GB honours by Covid-19

POTENTIAL international basketball honours eluded Saddleworth School’s Olivia Forster because of Covid-19.

Deputy head girl Olivia, 15, had been named in the Great Britain Under-16 training squad for the summer, a great achievement bearing in mind she was still one-year young for this age group.

However, because of coronavirus, the squad never managed to workout or play any fixtures.

Olivia, from Watersheddings, one of three girls from Greater Manchester in the squad, is still eligible for next year.

The point guard had previously been named in the England Talent Pathway programme for U14 and U15.

Olivia, who plays for Manchester Mystic, dreams of playing the sport professionally in America and competing for Great Britain at the Olympic Games.

Former Springhead Infants and Knowsley Primary pupil Olivia is a member of Saddleworth School’s successful basketball team.

