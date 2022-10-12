Olympics spirit soars in 37th year

MORE THAN 1,000 children took to the pitch, pool and field for the 37th Saddleworth Village Olympics.

The annual tournament was kick-started with an exciting but poignant opening ceremony, held at the new Saddleworth School in Diggle for the first time.

The seven village teams paraded and gathered on the sports fields in their bright colours, led by Delph Youth Band.

There was a minute’s silence held in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and former Oldham Hulme Grammar pupil Nathan Green led the singing of the national anthem ‘God Save The King’, followed by a minute’s applause.



The Olympic rings were set in place, the oath was read out and colourful flares filled the sky as special guest England rugby star George Ford officially declared the Games open.

George, who played locally for St Anne’s Waterhead and Saddleworth Rangers, said: “It is a privilege for me to be here. I have very fond memories of taking part in the Saddleworth Olympics when I was growing up.

“It teaches you a lot about teamwork, competitiveness, and most importantly enjoying it and making new friends.”

Stephen Hewitt, SVO vice chairman, said: “Thank you to the sponsors, families and friends and committee for all your hard work. Even though we are going through tough times, a lot of people have continued to donate and help out.”

The ceremony marked the start of two weeks of sports, including athletics, hockey, netball, swimming, dodgeball, basketball, rounders, cricket and tennis.

More than 1,000 children competed and organisers were pleased that the change in age groups resulted in every single senior event going ahead.

Trophy winners were announced after each event and the winners of the overall junior, senior and Frank Sykes ‘Spirit of the Games’ were presented on each village’s awards nights.

This year LGFG were the winners of the overall senior and Frank Sykes Spirit of the Games trophies, with the junior trophy still to be revealed as the Independent went to print.

Outgoing SVO chairman Adrian Green commented: “It was really pleasing to see the community supporting this wonderful event after the difficult couple of years we have all had.

“Of all of the events in Saddleworth, such as Whit Friday and Rushcart, the Olympics really do seem to pull the community together.”

He also praised vice chairman Stephen Hewitt for his speech at the opening ceremony, saying: “He made it look easy at his first attempt when I’ve bored everyone for the last eight years! He was amazing.”

Adrian added: “It is with a sad heart that I am standing down. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my involvement with the Olympics but I am leaving it in very good hands with Stephen.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who has some spare time and organisational skills to come and join the main committee. Parents and carers seem to think that you need to be sporty to get involved but I can say from first-hand experience that’s not the case.

“Anyone with event planning, marketing, purchasing etc experience and who lives in the area and would like to get involved would be ideal.”

