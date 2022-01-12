Omicron business support grants now open

OLDHAM businesses can now apply for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant.

The latest coronavirus business grant will see eligible businesses receive one off grants of up to £6,000.

Businesses in the leisure, hospitality and accommodation sectors can apply including pubs, restaurants and cafes, soft play, wedding and event venues and more. Accommodation businesses such as B&Bs, hotels and guest houses are also eligible.

The grants are being distributed by Oldham Council and applications can be made at www.oldham.gov.uk/omicrongrant

We will also be writing to local businesses within the leisure, hospitality and accommodation sectors to tell them about the scheme and how to apply.

Cllr Shoab Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Employment and Enterprise, said: “We will do everything in our power to get these grants out to businesses as quickly as possible.

“We understand the pressures they are under and how difficult things have been at what would normally be a peak trading period for them.

“We hope these grants will help them financially and, as a council, we will continue to offer a wide range of support to businesses of all sizes. We are committed to protecting local businesses and jobs and helping them to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.”

The latest grant scheme is available for hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses which pay business rates with grants awarded as follows:

Rateable Value of business £15,000 or below £15,001-£50,999 £51,000 or over One off grant of £2,667 £4,000 £6,000

Businesses must apply for the grant before Thursday 24 February 2022, when the scheme will close.

For more information, full eligibility criteria and to make an application, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/omicrongrant

We are currently awaiting further guidance from government to confirm whether gyms, personal fitness and sports centres will be eligible. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information.

Leisure, hospitality and accommodation businesses who do not pay business rates may be able to apply for a discretionary fund which will launch as soon as possible.

Please visit www.oldham.gov.uk/businessgrants for updates on all current and future business grant schemes.

