OMRT to the rescue at Dovestone Reservoir

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team was called out to help rescue a woman who had fallen down a hill near to Dovestone Reservoir and broke her ankle. About 20 members of the service were called upon to assist ambulance staff on Sunday, July 5.

An air ambulance was eventually called to the scene above Greenfield.

OMRT divided themselves into two for the rescue, which took about two hours 20 minutes.

A small number of team members were dispatched to locate and assess the casualty, which allowed the others to assemble and carry kit up to the site.

As they were administering medical aid, the North West Air Ambulance landed close by and dispatched their paramedics up the hill to assist.

The casualty was carried down to the main track after being placed on a stretcher before being transported to hospital by land ambulance.

An OMRT spokesman described it as: “Another fine example of inter-agency working and cooperation from North West Ambulance Service, North West Air Ambulance and OMRT.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

