Changes to number of mourners who can attend funerals

From today (July 8) the number of mourners who can attend a service in Hollinwood Crematorium Chapel – while continuing to social distance – will increase to 22 people.

This follows the further easing of lockdown conditions and comes after councils across Greater Manchester agreed to implement government guidelines

Funeral directors have been advised about the changes and will be talking with families.

The front pew at Hollinwood Chapel will be reserved for 4 immediate family members from the same household or support bubble who can sit together, the rest of the chapel will be available for 18 people.

Chapel services prior to burial and extended Chapel services have also restarted.

Outside funeral prayers and grave side services will be limited to a maximum of 30 people in line with Government guidance.

Burial and scattering of cremated remains have now also resumed.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture said: “Sadly, families across Oldham have lost relatives to Coronavirus, and more are likely to do so.

“Since lockdown started, we have had to restrict the number of people attending funerals to protect mourners, funeral directors and our staff.

“Following the government’s decision to ease lockdown rules we now feel it is the right time to increase the number of people who can attend funerals. Hopefully, this will help bereaved families at what is already a difficult time.

“If you are attending a funeral, we’d ask you to carry on social distancing and remember to wash your hands regularly.”

For more information visit https://www.oldham.gov.uk/ coronavirus

You can also contact the cemetery office by email at env.cemeteries@oldham.gov. uk or call 0161 681 1312.

