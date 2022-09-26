On a bicycle built for two Players’ launch new season with Godber comedy

SCARY Bikers was originally planned before the pandemic but now Saddleworth Players are jumping on their bikes to launch their Golden Anniversary season with this John Godber comedy at the Millgate Arts Centre stage (September 24 – October 1).

While dominating people’s lives, Brexit has made surprisingly few appearances on stage, for obvious reasons.

It is, however, a key topic – along with grief and cycling – in this humane, funny and perceptive two-hander featuring Saddleworth favourites Liz Travis and Phil Clegg.

The play, directed by Mike Lawlor, presents its audience with an odd couple brought together by loss and a love of bikes. Don, an ex-miner and now a porter at Pontefract hospital, is grieving over the death of his wife.

Carol, a teacher and would-be artist, is a widow haunted by the passing of her architect husband.

But, after a chance graveside encounter, the two of them discover they have a shared passion for cycling.

Rashly, they set off on a bike-and-train trip to Florence on the day of the 2016 referendum only to realise they are on opposite sides of the argument about Europe.

Godber has a gift for evoking a whole world through a single line, as when the celibate Don gloomily remarks: “A mate set me up with a date in a curry house in Scarborough.”



There is also much funny business with tents when the stranded pair are forced to spend a night together under canvas.

But the heart of the play lies in Don’s explanation of his decision to vote leave, which dates to the scars left by the miners’ strike of 1984 and which is fuelled by his daily confrontation with deprivation and poverty.

Carol counters by pointing out the illogicality of Don’s description of politicians as ‘bloody clowns’ and belief in their promise to divert savings on Europe to the NHS.

The irony, however, is that the couple are mutually dependent since they are crossing the continent on a tandem.



So, slip into your lycra and embark on this hilarious and heart-warming adventure, as the grieving new couple reminisce about the past, argue about the present and grow anxious for the future.

The show on September 25 has been designated as charity night with Charity Night with Saddleworth Rotary Club and the Oldham Mayor’s Appeal, the two designated beneficiaries.

• Saddleworth Players moved from the Mechanics Hall in Millgate in 1972 with the first show in 1973.

The 50th anniversary season will be celebrated throughout 2022 and 2023 culminating in a special performance in autumn 2023 to mark the golden jubilee of the first show.

Events will be held through the year, gathering memories of the last five decades and sharing them with the creative community.

If you have a story, photos or memories you want to share get in touch with Verity Mann via verityjmann@gmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

