Dogs and owners Rally for new Show in Greenfield

DOGS of all breeds, sizes and colours showed off their skills as a Rally Show came to Greenfield for the first time.

The Northern Alsatian and all Breeds Training Society (NAABTS) hosted the event at their base on Chew Valley Road, welcoming 150 entries across six levels.

People and their pets visited from up and down the country – including Northern Ireland – to take part in the Kennel Club licensed competition.

Taking to the ring, dogs and their owners navigated the course, including various obstacles such as jumps.

Each team started with 200 points, which were deducted by judges according to obedience and handling skills. There was a bonus round with 10 points available, before both scores were added together to give the total.

The event prides itself on being inclusive, open to dogs of all breeds and ages, as well as owners of all ages and abilities.

It was the first time the show has been held in Greenfield by NAABTS, who hope to make it an annual occurrence.

Money raised from the day will go towards the cost of the extension which the club has just secured.

NAABTS has been training dogs in Greenfield since 1928. Their evening and morning classes include obedience, puppy training, agility and rally obedience.

To find out more or book into a class, call 07529 672580 or visit www.naabtsdogtraining.co.uk

• Their next event is an Autumn Fair on Saturday, October 1 from 11am-2pm at Mossley Methodist Church, with free admission.

There will be a variety of stalls, refreshments, a raffle and a stall supporting Dogs Trust.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

