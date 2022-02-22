On the right path Repairs to ensure safer school snicket

A FOOTPATH running alongside a Saddleworth school is to receive a half term makeover much to the delight of residents.

And news of Oldham Council’s impending work adjacent to Greenfield Primary has also received the seal of approval from Saddleworth Parish councillor Helen Bishop.

The well-used right of way connects Queensway to the entrance of the new school on Shaw Street.

But it’s uneven, deteriorating surface has been a source of frustration to locals, especially those with mobility issues.

After Independent councillor Bishop’s approaches to the local authority, a site visit took place with confirmation badly needed repairs would take place.

But in order not to effect people and pupils on the school run, due to the likely use of heavy machinery, it was agreed to carry out work during the break. Youngsters are due back in class on Monday, February 22.

Cllr Bishop told the Independent: “Having heard many complaints about this path, I promised residents I would do what I could to help out.

“I’m really pleased to have been able to make progress with correcting the longstanding problems with it.

“It is a popular and useful right of way and now parents with pushchairs, wheelchair users and those with mobility problems will all be able to use this handy little snicket from Queensway to Shaw Street much more safely in future.”

Resident Ann Wrigley added: “Myself and others having been complaining about the dangerous state of this footpath, that we use regularly, for years.

“Thanks to Helen for listening to us and arranging for it to be sorted out. It will make a big difference to the everyday lives of a lot of people.”

Another happy resident is Brenda Wild-Bird who posted on social media: “Thank you. I can now have a comfortable ride in my wheelchair.”

