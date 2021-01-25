One Better Day optimism for Wellifest

ORGANISERS of Wellifest don’t consider it one step beyond to announce plans for the family music festival’s return in 2021.

It was a grey day when last year’s event at Well-i-Hole Farm in Greenfield was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But dig out those baggy trousers because Well-i-Fest, headlined by nutty boys tribute band, Beyond Madness, is scheduled to return on June 26. Other bands already confirmed include: The Microdots, Uncle Buck, The Remedy and Liberty Eaton.

Gates open at 2pm, the first act will be on stage at 3pm and the music finished by 9.30pm.

Organisers, the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro, confirm all proceeds go to charity while full refunds will be given for any cancellation.

All details can be found on the event website www.wellifest.com and tickets are now on sale.

Donkeystone brewery are handling the beer tent this year and Information about overnight camping is also available online.

