Covid sees laughter cancelled at Millgate

THERE was precious little laughter around in 2020 and the latest lockdown restrictions have temporarily removed the hope of smiles to start the New Year at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

Four performances of a new play – The Cow Fields of Slack Bottom by Alan Stockdill – quickly sold out. However, the shows on Sunday, January 31 and February 6 have now been cancelled.

“Everyone who had tickets have been or will shortly receive a full refund,” said Tim Newbold of promoters Saddleworth Live.

“We will definitely be rescheduling these performances. But we have decided to do so when it’s safe to open the theatre fully.

“We are really looking forward to being able to stage live performances again at the Millgate but that still seems a few months off yet.”

The theatre also had to cancel its Christmas show, The Elves and the Shoemaker by local girl Abey Bradbury’s Motley-Minded Cobblers company.

However, the play was made available to view online to make up for the disappointment.

