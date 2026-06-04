Open verdict on Saddleworth couple’s reservoir deaths

A SADDLEWORTH couple drowned in their car after it crashed through their property and into a nearby reservoir, an inquest has heard.

But a definitive cause of John and Marilyn Saxon’s death could not be established, meaning an open verdict.

Rochdale Coroners Court heard how the 78-year-olds’ Range Rover crashed through automatic gates at Readycon Dean House, on Ripponden Road in Denshaw, through a water feature and a dry stone wall and fencing before ending up in Crook Gate Reservoir on March 14, 2025.

The hearing on Monday, June 1, was told how Mr and Mrs Saxon, described as having ‘hearts of gold,’ had been in the nearby Junction Inn beforehand and had a takeaway for tea.

Marilyn was living with dementia and coroner Joanne Kearsley was told how her capabilities had diminished.

But because no concrete evidence that it was a deliberate act, whether Mr Saxon was suffering a medical episode or it was as a result of pedal confusion on the automatic vehicle, she had to record the open conclusion.

The family, through the couple’s daughter Joelle Hardman, told Saddleworth Independent of the family’s anguish at the events.

They said: “We are totally devastated about the loss of both mum and dad in such a tragic accident.

“Mum and dad were both loving, generous, thoughtful, kind and hard working.

“They were married for nearly 58 years and were childhood sweethearts. They were the perfect match for each other and made a great team.

“Mum and dad came from humble beginnings, worked tirelessly all of their lives and were very family orientated.

“Their resilience and determination was inspirational. They were supportive parents and doting grandparents and they are sorely missed every day. The world is not the same without them. They’ve left a huge hole behind.

“They had lived in Saddleworth for 45 years. They were loved by many and were charitable and supported many local causes. They would help anyone and touched countless people with their warmth and kindness.

“We thank everyone for their support and shared memories of them. We’ve been incredibly comforted by how admired, respected and deeply loved they were.

“We miss them beyond words but their love, kindness and generosity will live on in our family and among all those who knew and loved them.

“We would like to express our thanks to the police and Coroner’s office for their investigations, professionalism and support.”

At the hearing, Mrs Hardman told how a family meal in Manchester was booked for Saturday, March 15, as her daughter was home from university.

She also told how her mother’s condition had diminished her daily life to the extent they were looking at care homes, with her father moving close by put forward as a suggestion.

But she added: “Dad wanted mum to stay at home for as long as possible.

“Mum and dad had hearts of gold. They adored each other and dad was a real gentleman, always holding hands with her and buying flowers.

“Both had a mantra of ‘work hard, play hard’”

Mr Saxon, a retired chartered quantity surveyor, and former property manager Mrs Saxon were known in the Denshaw community.

And the hearing was told how Mrs Saxon required help, although a trip to Padstow in Cornwall shortly before their deaths brought an improvement.

So much so, they had already started looking at a return trip and it was heard Mr Saxon had suggested holding a snooker night at his home while at the Junction Inn.

Carer Tracy McCabe, who had known the Saxons for years before being taken on privately, told the court how Mrs Saxon ‘needed encouragement to get up in the morning,’ and required assistance with showering.

She also told how holding conversation was sometimes a struggle, saying: “She knew what she wanted to say, but she couldn’t get the words in the right order.”

But after seeing the on March 14, she arrived on March 15 to find police officers at the property, and no sign of the car.

The court was told how the Saxons were captured on CCTV leaving the Junction and stopping on Ripponden Road to turn right.

After doing that, there was a ‘sudden burst of acceleration’ which took the car through the property’s automatic gates, damaging it, and over the water feature and wall.

The inquest also heard the car, containing the two bodies, was located in 2.2 metres of water at Crook Gate, which stands about 180 metres away and tyre tracks could clearly be seen on the grass leading to it.

Police evidence heard how the car’s system logged the accelerator was pressed down 100 per cent and Det Sgt Phillip Collingwood, of Greater Manchester Police, ruled out third party involvement and one of the four hypotheses the investigation worked on – mechanical fault.

However, the others – medical episode, a deliberate act and pedal confusion – could not be comprehensively excluded and CCTV showed Mr Saxon trying to brake before hitting the water feature.

And when delivering her verdict, Ms Kearsley – who described the circumstances as ‘baffling’ – said: “It’s unusual for me to be sitting here in front of family members who have lost both parents at the same time in the same incident.

“Marilyn had a diagnosis of dementia and there were times when, understandably, she could be agitated.

“There may have been some pressures, but there’s not the evidence before me to indicate they were on their minds.

“There is no evidence on the balance of probabilities of this being a deliberate act.

“March 14 appeared to be a really normal day and the police investigation has ruled out third party involvement and mechanical fault.

“There’s no pathological evidence of a medical episode for Mr Saxon, but we cannot rule out one for which there’s no pathological evidence.

“The medical cause of death I accept as drowning, but the conclusion will be an open conclusion.”