Diggle Brass Band seeks new MD as popular Sean steps down

DIGGLE Brass Band is bidding a fond farewell to their Musical Director Sean Conway who has brought an ‘incredible period of growth, success, and unforgettable memories’ over four successful years.

The band announced on its Facebook page that much-loved Sean is moving on to new adventures and they are looking for someone else to take the reins.

They wrote: “We would like to wish Sean every happiness as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.

“We hope it is filled with adventure, travel, new experiences, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the things he loves most.

“After four fantastic years at the helm of Diggle Brass Band, Sean has decided to step down from his role as Musical Director.

“Sean first picked up the baton for Diggle at the North West Areas in 2013 before taking up the baton once again at Whit Friday 2022.

“Since then, he has led us through an incredible period of growth, success, and unforgettable memories.

“His dedication, musicianship, leadership, and unwavering belief in the band have helped us achieve results that many of us could only have dreamed of.

“Through his guidance, the band has continued to develop both musically and socially, creating a positive and ambitious environment that has been enjoyed by players and audiences alike.”

Highlights from Sean’s tenure including being crowed Saddleworth Whit Friday champions, Leicestershire Contest 2022 (2nd section) winners, North West Areas 2024 (2nd section) runners-up, and North West Areas 2025 (1st section) third place.

The band added: “Sean has also led the band through countless concerts, remembrance services, Christmas performances, St George’s Day celebrations, preview evenings, and community events, always bringing enthusiasm, professionalism, and a genuine passion for making music.

“Not every contest result went exactly as we hoped, but Sean always helped us regroup, learn from the experience, and come back stronger.

“His belief in the band and commitment to every player have been a huge part of what makes Diggle Brass Band what it is today.

“It is impossible to put into words just how much Sean will be missed. His impact on the band over the past four years has been immense, and we are incredibly grateful for everything he has given to Diggle Brass Band.

“From everyone at the band, thank you, Sean. We wish you every success and happiness in whatever comes next.

“You will always be part of the Diggle Brass Band family, and we hope this is not goodbye but simply the beginning of a new chapter.”

Now, a new Musical Director is being sought to lead the First Section band, which rehearses every Tuesday evening at Diggle Band Club and has a strong commitment to contesting, concerts, and community engagement.

They said: “We are looking for an enthusiastic and inspiring Musical Director who can continue to develop the band both musically and socially.

“The successful applicant will inherit a talented, committed, and welcoming group of players – but they will certainly have some very big boots to fill.”

Expressions of interest, together with a CV outlining relevant experience, should be emailed to 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝟏@𝐠𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦 or sent by direct message through the band’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

The closing date for applications is Friday, June 26 and auditions will be by invitation from Monday, June 29.

Any appointment will be subject to a satisfactory DBS check and associated safeguarding requirements.