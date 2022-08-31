Organisers sound last post for scheduled brass band contest

ORGANISERS of Sunday’s Autumn Leaves Brass Band Contest in Greenfield have taken the tough decision to cancel the event.

An adverse weather forecast for Saturday with more rain predicted the following day has led to worries over public safety.

Frank Rothwell, the driving force behind last year’s successful inaugural event in Greenfield Park, said: “The weather forecast for 30 hours before the event and during the event is rain and more rain.

“This is an outdoor event on a grass playing field. Conditions underfoot would become treacherous.

“We felt the risks were too high to proceed with the event,” said Frank, Oldham Athletic’s new owner and chairman.

“This is the centenary year of the Greenfield Whit Friday Band Contest. The last thing we wanted to do was to cancel an event.

“However, the safety of the public and bands is paramount. There was no suitable, indoor, local alternative venue available, so unfortunately we took the decision to cancel this event.”

People who bought advance tickets will have the option for a refund. The cut-off date for refunds is October 1, 2022.

Any monies not reclaimed will be distributed to the central organising committee for Saddleworth’s Whit Friday Band Festival.

