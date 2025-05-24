Out with the new, in with the old for Diggle farmhouse?

A DIGGLE home may go back in time if planning permission is granted.

For owners want to take Brun pretty much back to as it was when it was first built.

Oldham Council has received an application to demolish the existing garage and restore its two-storey accommodation, with a single-storey extension to its north-west corner for a kitchen and family space.

It would also provide improved access and links to the existing garden area and documents supporting the application tell how it would see the listed building, on Brun Lane and built in 1790, revert more to its original shape.

They state: “Several significant building alteration projects in the 1970s have sadly resulted in poor quality changes, and introductions such as very poor-quality stonework to the east gable and garage elements.

“The 1970s works removed a large section of what was originally a two-storey property throughout, replacing a third with a single storey garage element.

“Our aim is to restore the main house to its original appearance before the 1970s alterations and to remove poor quality stonework, details and materials to enhance the setting of the listed building.”

Brun was listed at Grade II in 1986, despite the alterations that took place in the previous decade.

And documents backing this proposal add: “The single-storey extension is set back from the main building by being attached to the outshut, which emphasises its subservient role.

“Given the altered nature of the original building, it is considered these extensions are entirely appropriate and preserve the significance of the original remaining portion of the listed building while enhancing the legibility of its historic pre-1970s configuration.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.