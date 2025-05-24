People asked to aim high as Saddleworth Three Peaks challenge announced

THE CALL has gone out to dust off those hiking boots after a Saddleworth challenge was confirmed.

Saturday, July 5 will see people take on the ‘Three Peaks’ – Pots and Pans, Indian’s Head and Wharmton Hill – to raise money for Mahdlo Youth Zone.

And once again, this year’s 15-mile trek is set to raise thousands of pounds for the Oldham-based charity, which empowers and champions young people across the town and beyond.

But walkers can also dedicate themselves to other causes and even just do it for the love of it.

For the third year running, KG Construction is sponsoring the event.

And managing director Kristian Greaves said: “Mahdlo continues to make a real difference in the lives of young people across our community.

“Their commitment to providing a safe, supportive and inspiring space for youth to grow, learn and thrive is something that we truly believe in.

“Since we have been involved with supporting Mahdlo, it’s been overwhelming to see the work that they do for our community and this is something we are honoured to stand behind and help them continue their work in Oldham.

“We are born and raised in Oldham, from working-class families and it’s our way of giving something back to the town that shaped us, helping to provide the next generation with opportunities, support and a safe space we never had.

“We can’t wait to lace up those walking boots again and get those steps in whilst admiring the stunning views of Oldham and the Pennines with all the friendly faces and dogs.

“It’s a challenge we immediately look forward to doing again the year later as soon as we get to the finish line.

“We would love to see you there and supporting such a brilliant cause.”

Participants will enjoy a full event package: a commemorative t-shirt, breakfast, picnic, on-route refreshments and a well-earned post-walk carvery sandwich at The Royal George in Greenfield.

Fundraisers will also receive tailored support to help them hit their fundraising goals.

Booking is now open for individuals and groups, with flexible options whether they are fundraising or simply out to enjoy the walk

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.mahdloyz.org/event/three-peaks-of-saddleworth-2025/.