Outcry over Denshaw hotel HMO plan

By Charlotte Hall, Local Democracy Reporting Service

PLANS to convert part of a Denshaw hotel into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been met with anger.

And Saddleworth Independent understands at least one Councillor opposes the scheme at Clough Manor, most recently known as W.Apart Hotel.

Developer Sophie Hartwell, of Saddleworth Holdings Ltd, has applied to Oldham Council to convert a wing of Rochdale Road site into a five-bedroomed HMO.

Documents say the intention is to convert one of the hotel bedrooms into a shared kitchen and dining space.

The five remaining bedrooms in the wing of the hotel would become part of one large shared housing unit, making use of existing en suites, living areas and built-in kitchenettes.

Ms Hartwell says the change of use would ‘support Oldham Council’s emergency and supported accommodation needs.’

But local people, who have long complained about issues relating to Clough Manor, have voiced their disapproval.

Some mention immigrants, a common – sometimes misguided – theme among complaints about HMOs.

Other objections, among more than 30, take a more detailed approach against council policy.

One states: “Policy 3 of Oldham’s Local Plan seeks to ensure that all new residential developments contribute to making Oldham “a place of choice,” through the creation of sustainable, well-connected, and desirable living environments that meet residents’ needs.

“The proposed HMO fails to meet these principles.

“It is located in an isolated rural area with no local shops, doctors’ surgeries, post offices, banks, or recreational facilities.

“Public transport is extremely limited, with no train or tram routes and only infrequent bus services.

“The roads are narrow and without pavements, making pedestrian access unsafe or impossible.

“This lack of accessibility and essential services means the proposal cannot reasonably support residents’ day-to-day needs, nor contribute to creating a sustainable or inclusive community as required under Policy 3.

“Policy 5 of the Local Plan requires that new development should be located in accessible areas, encouraging walking, cycling, and public transport, and reducing reliance on private vehicles.

“This is located on a bend of a fast, narrow road at the top of a hill, with no safe pedestrian routes or pavements.

“Access by public transport is minimal and the site is particularly exposed to harsh winter weather conditions, further exacerbating access and safety issues.

“By creating multiple dwellings in such an unsustainable and unsafe location, the proposal directly conflicts with Policy 5.

“Policy 11 of the Local Plan requires that new residential development should provide an appropriate mix of housing types, sizes, and tenures, and be located where supporting infrastructure exists.

“A large-scale HMO in this rural conservation village is wholly out of character and constitutes overdevelopment in a location with no supporting infrastructure.

“The transient nature of HMO accommodation risks undermining the stability and cohesion of the existing community, contrary to the intent of Policy 11.”

The hotel has previously been used as emergency temporary accommodation to house people facing homelessness.

And Ms Hartwell told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Only 15 per cent of the overall floorspace at Clough Manor is designed as self-contained HMO accommodation, which just exceeds the basic licensing threshold.

“The remainder continues to operate as traditional nightly and short-stay accommodation, in line with the building’s long-standing hotel use.

“The proposal is intended to support Oldham Council’s emergency and supported accommodation needs, and we remain committed to delivering a safe, well-managed facility that benefits the local community.

“Any remaining points raised are a matter for formal planning consideration and assessment by Oldham Council’s Planning Department.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee accepted a proposal to turn part of the ground floor, including the hotel kitchen, into three apartments in July, despite objections by people living nearby and Saddleworth Parish Council.