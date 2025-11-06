A MUCH-LOVED breast cancer campaigner and advocate from Diggle who had ‘the heart of a lioness’ has lost her own battle with the disease.

Jo Taylor was first diagnosed in 2007 at the age of 38 while on maternity leave with her second child.

She was then dealt a blow in 2014 when she was told it has spread and become incurable.

A post on her X account confirmed her death on Monday, November 3, surrounded by her family.

It said: “It is with enormous sadness that Jo Taylor, an amazing wife and mum passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at 8:18am on Monday, 3rd of November. Please allow her family some privacy to grieve together.”

After her diagnosis, Jo was determined to fight back and help others so dedicated herself to building an organisation offering support for people with breast cancer.

She launched Abcdiagnosis, aiming to reduce fear, anxiety and isolation, while supporting others to resume normal life, living both with and beyond cancer.

She also ran popular free exercise retreats over recent years, offering weekend getaways focused on physical activity and wellbeing, bringing together those with cancer or who have lost someone to the disease.

Her retreat in 2024 saw a group of 24 people conquer Saddleworth’s Three Peaks, raising £10,000 to support the residential retreats.

In 2019, Jo launched charity METUPUK, focusing on secondary breast cancer and helping to tackle the lack of information available for patients, including about red flag signs and symptoms that the disease has spread.

She created infographics showing how to spot these red flags, and these are now signposted by NHS England for use throughout the country.

In recognition of her work, Jo received a BEM for her services to breast cancer patients in the King’s New Year Honours List.

METUP UK shared the following statement: It is with immense sadness that the Board of Trustees today announces the heartbreaking news of the death of our Founder, dear friend, dedicated colleague and tireless advocate Jo Taylor.

Jo died peacefully on 3rd November at the age of 56 following many years living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Throughout this, Jo lived an incredibly full and active life; she was “busy living with mets”.

Jo was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 38 in 2007 and quickly realised that there was a lack of information available for patients to support their decision-making for surgery and other treatments. This led her to set up ABCDiagnosis. In 2014, Jo was sadly diagnosed with MBC. Over the last 12 years she underwent 15 surgeries and had over 190 individual treatments to prolong her survival. She developed metastatic breast cancer infographics to help primary patients recognise red flag symptoms of metastatic/secondary breast cancer. These infographics are signposted by NHS England within their supporting documentation for Cancer Alliances. SBC Infographics

After meeting with the Founder of US charity METUP, Beth Caldwell, Jo set up METUPUK in 2016 to create real change for people living with MBC through influencing government and health systems. She was impressed with METUP’s work to change the landscape of metastatic cancer through patient advocacy and direct action in the US, and believed the same approach was needed in the UK. METUPUK became a registered charity in 2021 with Jo as its first Chair.

Jo was more than a campaigner; she was the very heart and soul of METUPUK. Her pioneering campaigning to increase public awareness and education about MBC and to drive the charity’s strategic objectives around research and access to drugs, and patient treatment and care elevated METUPUK’s mission and inspired people across the world.

In 2021, Jo launched the Darker Side of Pink Exhibition, an installation of 31, dark pink life-size Perspex figurines representing the 31 women who die of metastatic breast cancer every day in the United Kingdom. Each figurine has a QR code linking to a video of that woman speaking about the issues she faces living with a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. The installation has toured across England, Wales and Scotland Jo was supported by her MP Debbie Abrahams getting the installation to the Houses of Parliament.

Jo touched countless lives and drove extraordinary change. She received several awards for her work including the National Lottery “Local Health Hero” award and Women in Marketing’s “Best Leader in Creating Change in Health and Wellness”, both in 2023, and the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s New Year Honours 2025.

“We are devastated by this loss,” said Laura Ashurst, METUPUK Trustee. “Jo’s passion and commitment to increasing the visibility of people living with metastatic breast cancer was unwavering and she was one of the most knowledgeable people you could meet on the subject of this disease, which will affect up to 30% of breast cancer patients and will cause virtually all breast cancer deaths, 31 deaths in the UK every day.”

Jo refused to rest as these deaths continued, while governments and health systems forgot and failed people with MBC and their families. Her passion was resolute, and her approach was focused, authentic and direct. She wanted governments, politicians and policymakers to listen and to act for better outcomes and survival.

While we mourn deeply, we are also resolute in our commitment to carrying forward Jo’s incredible legacy. The impact of Jo’s work will continue to be felt by everyone in the UK affected by MBC and the team at METUPUK will continue to campaign for change in her memory.

Jo Taylor will be remembered for her good humour despite her understandable anger at the injustices she perceived and her dogged determination to speak up for those of us living with MBC. Jo embodied the fact that we contribute to society. We work, pay taxes and many are mothers, wives, daughters and unpaid carers. We are worth the investment in better treatments and care. We should be acknowledged and counted in cancer statistics.

The METUPUK Board of Trustees extend their deepest condolences to Jo’s husband, Jeff and their two children Regan and Faron and all those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to ABC Diagnosis (abcdiagnosis.co.uk) and METUPUK (Help us – METUPUK) to continue Jo’s vital work.