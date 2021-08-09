Painted pebbles continue to make Saddleworth smile 18 months on

COLOURFUL painted pebbles are still bringing a smile to people in Greenfield nearly 18 months after a local artist first started her initiative.

When the country went into lockdown last March, Rachel Fish, who lives in the village, decided to hand paint stones of all shapes and sizes with bright colours and cheerful messages such as ‘bee happy’ and ‘smile’.

She scattered them around the village on her walks for people to find and take home – and now Covid-19 restrictions are easing, she is continuing her project to keep bringing joy.

“I still paint about 25 stones each night at home and then leave them around the village on my walks,” said Rachel.

“I see people pick them up and smile. I love being able to do such a small thing to make them happy.”

Rachel has also painted themed rocks for different occasions, including Remembrance Day and Christmas, and has raised money by people leaving donations in exchange.

