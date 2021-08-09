Fundraising cogs keep turning for the Inner Wheel

THE fundraising cogs kept turning during the pandemic for the Inner Wheel of Oldham as the ladies came up with alternative methods to help their chosen charities.

The group has been meeting up online via Zoom for more than 12 months but are hoping to start meeting again in person in August.

During lockdown, they have raised charity funds by each giving a contribution in lieu of the money they would have paid for monthly meal at meetings.

As a result, they were recently able to present cheques for £500 to Mahdlo Youth Zone and £1,500 to Chadderton Park Cerebral Palsy Football Club.

They also gave other donations to international charities they support, totalling another £950.

The cheques were presented by President Jean Whitehead along with Treasurer Carole Halford.

