Painted stones bring bright cheer to home’s residents

A KIND-HEARTED care home in Delph is asking locals to support its heart-warming initiative to help their 41 residents.

The team at Stoneswood is focused on providing meaningful activities for residents in their social distancing bubbles and groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are inviting locals to contribute by helping contribute to a caterpillar of brightly painted stones in the grounds.

Caroline Winskill, assistant manager at Stoneswood, said: “After having a tough time with Covid-19, we are now out the other side and wanted to reassure our residents’ families we are adapting and conscious of them not feeling isolated.

“Stacey Valentine, the home’s new activities coordinator, is creating a 10-minute video to show relatives all the good work and activities being done through lockdown.

“She came up with the caterpillar as we want to involve the community too. Residents are encouraged to paint the stones but visitors can also drop off a stone to help our caterpillar grow and give our residents a wave to make them smile.

“We are going to include all our residents and personalise the stones to say something about them.

“We have residents with advanced dementia who have painted stones with fingers prints. I think it’s great as all residents, staff and the community can be involved.”

