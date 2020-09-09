‘The Old Cobblers’ to bring one-stop village shop to Greenfield

A new ‘one-stop village shop’ will bring craft beer, fine wine, quality coffee and local produce to Greenfield when it opens next month.

The Old Cobblers is set to open in October in what was previously ‘Terra Nino’ delicatessen on Kinders Lane.

Taking its name from the building in a nod to its heritage, the company will sell craft beer, fine wine, quality coffee and luxury food items including cheese, cakes and preserves.

Their ethos is firmly rooted in sourcing the best local produce and supplementing it with a hand-picked selection of premium beers, wines and other products from the UK and beyond – all with a focus on ethical practices and environmental sustainability.

The shop will trade largely in off-sales and takeaway but also has limited capacity for drinks to be enjoyed on the premises. They will also operate an online shop and local delivery service.

The business is a joint venture between Lou Henderson of Uppermill and David Bell of Greenfield, who have 40 years’ combined experience in the hospitality and food and beverage industries.

Most recently, Lou founded acclaimed seafood pop-up Holy Crab and David has spent the last three years on the bar management team at Manchester-based Blackjack brewery, looking after their concession at Altrincham Market Hall.

The pair met 12 years ago when they worked together at popular music venue The Deaf Institute.

Lou said “We’re so excited to finally be able to realise our dream of opening a little shop where we can share our love for quality craft beer, wine and coffee.

“We feel incredibly fortunate that Terra Nino became available. We know the local will mourn the loss of the deli and miss seeing previous owner Amy, who is much loved by all.

“We hope the people of Greenfield will find us a welcome addition to the village and we encourage everyone to pop in and say hi.”

David added: “Lou is an expert on wine, I have spent the last ten years learning all there is to know about craft beer – which is a huge passion of mine – and we both love great coffee.

“We really feel that between us we can offer a shopping experience that’s a little more personal than the supermarket or local off-licence, and we look forward to getting to know our customers and being able to recommend some fantastic products to them.”

Follow The Old Cobblers on social media: @theoldcobblers.shop

