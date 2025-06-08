Palestinian women take centre stage in Greenfield fundraising event

PALESTINIAN women’s voices will be heard loud and clear as they take centre stage at a fundraising event in Greenfield.

Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund welcomes all to attend their ‘We will not be Silenced: Voices of Solidarity’ event at Friezland Church Hall on Friday, June 20.

They will be platforming Palestinian women’s voices as they welcome Dalya Nasser Ramadan, a Scholarship graduate visiting from the West Bank, and Sondos Ghalayini from Gaza, now living in Manchester.

They will talk about their own experiences, Sondos will read some Palestinian poetry and Dalya, a talented rapper, will perform.

There will also be some music, refreshments, a Palestinian stall, a raffle, and an update from the West Bank.

A light supper will be included, along with soft drinks and glasses. You are welcome to bring your own alcoholic beverages.

The event runs from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tickets cost £12 (£20 solidarity) and are available online: https://wegottickets.com/sct/73xnsrVWUS

Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund holds various events throughout the year to raise money to help women in Palestine access higher education.

For more information email: Saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com