Double delight as Ascroft Medical marks 10 years with new clinic in Oldham

THERE were smiles all around for Ascroft Medical as they celebrated ten years of dental and medical provision in Oldham and launched their new state-of-the-art clinic.

Ascroft Medical Centre, now operating from clinics at Clegg Street and Ascroft Street, was established in 2015 as a dental practice for the Polish community.

Over the years, the practice has diversified into multiple areas of medical services including general, minor surgery and maternity and is serving a diverse wider community.

Directors Krzysztof Zemlik and Peter Kieruzel, along with their staff, welcomed guests including The Mayor and Mayoress of Oldham to the milestone celebrations at the new clinic at Ascroft Street.

Krzysztof said: “It is truly a pleasure to welcome you all as we come together to celebrate a special milestone in our journey.

“We are marking not only the tenth anniversary of providing high-quality medical and dental services, but also the grand opening of our brand-new, state-of-the-art clinic.

“This is a moment of immense pride for all of us – staff, patients, and supporters alike.

“Over the past decade, our clinics have grown from a modest facility into a trusted cornerstones of community healthcare.

“Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals has remained committed to one clear goal: to deliver outstanding care to everyone who walks through our doors.

“And now, with the launch of this cutting-edge clinic, we are taking our service to an entirely new level. This facility is equipped with the latest in medical technology, providing an enhanced experience for both patients and practitioners.

“But while the surroundings may have changed, what remains constant is the heart of our mission: delivering medical excellence, compassion, and accessibility, every single day of the week.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our staff and the trust of our community, we are proud to say that we now serve over 15,000 patients annually – a number that continues to grow as more people choose us for their health and wellbeing.

“We are incredibly grateful for your support over these past ten years. Here’s to the next decade of innovation, care, and community.”