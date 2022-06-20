Pam heads up Parish for second time

COUNCILLOR Pam Byrne has taken on the chains of office as Saddleworth Parish Council’s chairman for a second time.

She was officially voted into the role at the Parish Council’s AGM in May, taking over for 2022-23 from outgoing chairman Cllr Barbara Beeley.

She will be supported during her year in office by her consort, daughter Helen Harrison, who will head up the chairman’s charity committee to raise funds for local groups and causes.

Cllr Byrne, who is also chair of Uppermill Residents’ Association and has been a governor at Saddleworth School for 25 years, said: “I am looking forward to my year in office.

“I hope we have a good year, with laughs and fun along the way.

“Thank you Barbara for your tremendous hard work as chair, especially during Covid.”

Her chosen charities for the year are Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled, based in Diggle, and Prevent Breast Cancer, along with other local groups, organisations and causes.

Cllr Byrne read and signed the declaration of acceptance of office before receiving the chains from Cllr Beeley.

The past chairman’s medallion was presented to Cllr Beeley who served nearly two years as chairman after her tenure was extended due to the disruption of Covid-19.

She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed it and want to thank my fellow councillors for their support.

“I had the pleasure, despite Covid, of attending events including concerts, Mayor makings, and the new Saddleworth School opening.

“I have enjoyed it all and am delighted to have raised the funds and handed out 21 cheques.

“Thank you to the Civic Hall staff who have taken everything in their stride, especially during Covid.”

In a vote of thanks, Cllr Pat Lord said: “It has not been an easy time but you have still managed to raise more than £11,000 charities and we all applaud you for raising so much.

“You have been a great captain and an excellent chair and kept us in good order.”

Cllr Rob Knotts added: “Barbara has applied herself with professionalism and endeavour, giving 100 per cent of her effort to Saddleworth.

“She is an example and role model of how a councillor should be.”

Vice-chair for 2022-23 is Cllr Kevin Dawson, supported by the vice chair’s lady Cllr Linda Dawson.

Cllr Mick Scholes nominated him for the position, calling him “the epitome of local politics and a stalwart of local democracy.”

Cllr Dawson gave a vote of thanks to the staff at the Civic Hall for their excellent work to keep the hall in good order which has been particularly difficult during the pandemic.

• Councillors voted unanimously to adopt their Parish Council standing orders, unchanged from last year, and to confirm the committees for the Parish Council and outside bodies, and the calendar of meetings for the year.

