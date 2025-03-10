Pancake Day treats for four-legged friends at Sully’s Doggy Daycare

A LEES-BASED doggy daycare made sure our four-legged friends tucked into a tasty treat on Pancake Day just like their owners.
Sully’s Doggy Daycare, on Moorhey Street, served up dog friendly pancakes – made of eggs, bananas, butter and whipped cream – to their guests on Shrove Tuesday.
They said: “This year, we celebrated Pancake Day in the most paws-itively delicious way by serving up dog-friendly pancakes and whipped cream to our furry friends, and they absolutely loved it!
“Our furry guests had a blast with our special treats, which were made with care to ensure they were both tasty and safe for our four-legged clientele.
“The smiles and wagging tails were priceless!”
