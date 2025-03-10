Pancake Day treats for four-legged friends at Sully’s Doggy Daycare

A LEES-BASED doggy daycare made sure our four-legged friends tucked into a tasty treat on Pancake Day just like their owners.

Sully’s Doggy Daycare, on Moorhey Street, served up dog friendly pancakes – made of eggs, bananas, butter and whipped cream – to their guests on Shrove Tuesday.

They said: “This year, we celebrated Pancake Day in the most paws-itively delicious way by serving up dog-friendly pancakes and whipped cream to our furry friends, and they absolutely loved it!

“Our furry guests had a blast with our special treats, which were made with care to ensure they were both tasty and safe for our four-legged clientele.

“The smiles and wagging tails were priceless!”

Find out more about Sully’s Doggy Daycare on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

