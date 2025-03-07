Saddleworth councillor becomes new Oldham Conservative leader – and blasts council tax rise

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has been elected as leader of the Conservatives on Oldham borough council.

And Max Woodvine has heavily criticised the authority’s leadership as people were told to pay more in council tax.

The Saddleworth South representative has taken on the position vacated by Cllr Graham Sheldon after he resigned from the party.

Now he is in charge of the group of five councillors, including Luke Lancaster and Pam Byrne from Saddleworth North.

And in his address at the meeting of Oldham’s full council on Thursday, March 6, he slammed the new budget, which sees council tax go up by 4.99 per cent – and the national Labour Party, describing the rise as ‘theft.’

Cllr Woodvine said: “While as Conservatives we challenge the status quo, we see Labour and the Liberal Democrats take the easy option as they seek to increase taxation as much as is practically possible.

“When I proposed our Conservative alternative in 2024, I said, ‘The Labour leadership has presided over sub-par statutory services, poor investment in town centre masterplans and plummeting public trust in this council.’

“A year later, nothing has changed and no lessons have been learned.

“’No ifs, no buts,’ Sir Keir Starmer said as he promised that we could rip up our council tax bills because he would freeze council tax for all once in Downing Street.

“Yet the first local government settlement set out by the government he leads was not very generous at all and the Labour administration at Oldham Council is proposing to increase council tax for the 14th year.

“Since the general election, Labour has stopped crying crocodile tears over the cost of living because their party has single-handedly made things worse for millions across the UK.

“Energy bills, public transport fares, business rates, national insurance contributions, inflation and now in Oldham council tax are all on the rise.

“And we’re all supposed to express our gratitude to Rachel Reeves’ for a supposed penny off a pint? I like a beer but even I’d struggle to drink an extra 480 to feel the benefit of this policy.

“For many in our borough, this is the least of their worries as they prioritise feeding their families and heating their homes.

“There is an alternative, our Conservative group is proposing many cost savings and efficiencies which prioritise statutory service provision and reduce wasteful spending.

“We want to reduce the tax burden placed on the people of Oldham. It can be done. We want to reduce spending in non-essential services, to prioritise helping people. All resources should be diverted to services that deliver tangible and noticeable benefits to residents.

“Previously, this administration blamed the UK government for its financial failures. How will it blame now?”

On being voted into his new role, Cllr Woodvine – who will have Cllr Byrne as his deputy – added: “I have been a strong Conservative voice on Oldham Council and I have been involved in the party for several years.

“I am proud to be chosen by the group and I look forward to representing their views and interests in leadership discussions at the council.

“As a Conservative group, we have been an effective opposition to the Labour administration in Oldham.

“We have voted to save green belt across our borough, for a public inquiry into historic CSE, and most recently have proposed to freeze council tax for the fourth time!

“There are clear dividing lines and we will continue to deliver for our residents and challenge the mismanagement at Oldham Council.”

The council tax hike will see Band A properties in Saddleworth pay £85.99 a year more, while there will be a £257.92 increase for those in Band H properties, as of April.

Tabling the budget was deputy leader and finance boss Cllr Abdul Jabbar, who said there was ‘no choice’ but to put up council tax.

He commented: “It’s important to say that I would prefer not to do this.

“The budget has been extremely difficult but for the first time in many years we are not using reserves to deliver a balanced budget.

“This budget brings hope to the people of Oldham.”

Saddleworth West and Lees Liberal Democrat Councillor Sam Al-Hamdani said this budget, ‘doesn’t give hope to the people of Oldham.’

The Oldham Group’s idea, which also focused on homelessness, would repurpose the tower block within the current Civic Centre for temporary accommodation, which the local authority spends £60 a night on.

The alternative budget plans from the Lib Dems, Conservatives and then the Oldham Group were all rejected.

Here is a breakdown of the new council tax bill residents in Saddleworth, who pay a precept for the area’s parish authority, face:

Band A: £1,654.23

Band B: £1,929.92

Band C: £2,205.62

Band D: £2,481.35

Band E: £3,032.75

Band F: £3,584.16

Band G: £4,135.58

Band H: £4,962.70

