Parking means pounds for the local authority

OLDHAM Council banked nearly £40,000 in just two months from motorists parked at Dovestone Reservoir, the Independent can reveal.

Since the introduction of new higher charges, the local authority received £18,386 from its pay and display machines at the Greenfield site in August 2020. That figure had increased to £19,158 for the month of September. In the same two-month period a total of 448 penalty charge notices were issued for car parking breaches.

The amount of money taken at the pay and display machines for October was not available before the Independent went to press.

Prior to the increase visitors could pay only 60p for a stay of up to three hours and just £1.30 for all day.

Now, the cheapest rate is £1 for a stay of up to two hours, £2 for two to four hours and £4 for more than four hours.

The council say any surplus made from its charges and enforcement activities must be used for repairs and maintenance of the car parks and equipment, with any surplus being reinvested into transport infrastructure.

