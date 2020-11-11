Uppermill Post Office temporarily closed

Breaking News Featured News

Aimee Belmore November 11, 2020

UPPERMILL Post Office is to remain closed temporarily with customers asked to use other branches across Saddleworth.

A notice, ‘closed due to unforeseen circumstances’ has been posted on the door of the usually busy High Street premises.

A Post Office spokesperson confirmed to the Independent: “Uppermill Post Office is temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We hope the branch will re-open on Thursday, November 19.

“In the meantime, alternative branches include Dobcross (Woods Lane), Greenfield (Chew Valley Road), Diggle (Huddersfield Road) and Delph (King Street).”

