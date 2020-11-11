Uppermill Post Office temporarily closed

UPPERMILL Post Office is to remain closed temporarily with customers asked to use other branches across Saddleworth.

A notice, ‘closed due to unforeseen circumstances’ has been posted on the door of the usually busy High Street premises.

A Post Office spokesperson confirmed to the Independent: “Uppermill Post Office is temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We hope the branch will re-open on Thursday, November 19.

“In the meantime, alternative branches include Dobcross (Woods Lane), Greenfield (Chew Valley Road), Diggle (Huddersfield Road) and Delph (King Street).”

